Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claims drugs meant for actresses in Kochi

Abu Thahir, a Malappuram resident, was arrested in connection with the seizure of 510 grams of MDMA, allegedly brought from Oman and intended for actresses in Kochi.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 7:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

Malappuram: Another person has been nabbed in connection with the seizure of 510 grams of MDMA in Malappuram. Abu Thahir, a resident of Chemmad in Malappuram, was taken into custody following a statement made by Muhammed Shabeeb, a native of Kalikavu, who was initially detained in the case.

Also Read: Kerala: 12 deaths in two years, accidents persist on Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane NH

According to Muhammed Shabeeb, the MDMA, which was seized from a car parked at a private resort in the jurisdiction of Vazhakkad police station, was meant for actresses arriving from Kochi.

Muhammed Shabeeb told police that he had received the MDMA from another individual, and it was brought from Oman. He further claimed that the drugs were intended to be handed over to actresses coming from Ernakulam. Based on this information, the police arrested Abu Thahir, who works in Oman and was allegedly responsible for bringing the MDMA into the region.

Also Read: Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

