Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Two men, Manoj and Joyal, were found dead inside a caravan parked at Karimbanappalam near Vadakara. The cause of death is suspected to be carbon monoxide buildup from the air conditioning, though it has not been confirmed.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Kozhikode: Two men were discovered dead in a caravan parked at Karimbanappalam, near Vadakara, around 8:30 pm on Monday (Dec 24). The victims were identified as Manoj from Malappuram and Joyal from Kasaragod. One body was found on the caravan's steps, while the other was inside the vehicle. Both Manoj and Joyal worked for a caravan tourism company located in Ponnani. The caravan had been rented for a wedding in Thalassery and was returning to Ponnani when the incident occurred.

Residents in the area reported that the caravan had been parked by the roadside for two days. On Monday evening, they discovered Manoj and Joyal unconscious inside the vehicle and immediately notified the police.

The police have not yet confirmed the cause of death, but carbon monoxide buildup from the air conditioning is suspected. When the bodies were found, both the AC and parking lights were still on. Authorities are exploring all possible causes.

Forensic experts, fingerprint analysts, and the dog squad are set to carry out a detailed investigation on Tuesday. Nighttime investigations were considered less efficient, so all procedures were delayed until daylight. Rural SP P. Nithinraj and other officials arrived at the location on Monday night.

The vehicle was parked at the entrance of the road leading to the KTDC restaurant near the national highway at Karimbanappalam. Its location near a busy road had caused it to go unnoticed initially. However, once the incident was discovered, a large crowd gathered at the site. To control the situation, the police set up a cordon around the vehicle using ropes.
 

Further details are awaited.

