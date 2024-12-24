Kerala: 12 deaths in two years, accidents persist on Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane NH

The Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane road has witnessed numerous accidents, with 12 fatalities in the past two years. Despite these frequent incidents, the National Highway Authority and construction companies have failed to implement adequate safety measures.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

Thrissur: The Mannuthy-Vadakkencherry six-lane NH road has been the site of frequent accidents, yet the National Highway Authority and the construction company are failing to implement proper safety measures, according to reports. In the last two years, 12 lives have been lost in accidents between Vadakkencherry and Vaniyambara, with the latest tragedy occurring last month in Neelipara, where two students were killed in a car accident.

A motorcyclist was struck by a car on the six-lane road while making a U-turn at Panthalampadam yesterday. The car hit the back of the bike, but luckily, the rider escaped without injuries. With traffic jams and accidents becoming routine, residents are urging authorities to inspect and address construction flaws. The service road from Vadakkencherry to Mannuthy is in poor condition, with several parts damaged and uneven surfaces, and some areas have developed potholes.

Severe travel disruptions have been caused by waterlogging at Thenidukku. The absence of proper drainage in most areas has led to flooding of nearby fields, causing significant damage, but authorities have yet to respond. The Panniyankara-Vaniyampara service road has seen frequent accidents due to incomplete construction, and the area lacks any form of safety measures.

Accidents are being caused due to the absence of signage and safety barriers in hazardous areas. Poor drainage systems have led to water entering homes along the national highway, according to the residents. Following the commencement of the six-lane road project, the Vaniyampara bypass was the only addition to the plan that was completed after public protests. The increasing number of accidents led to the initiation of the bypass construction.

