Kerala: Onam celebrations kick off in vibrant Athachamayam in Tripunithura

    The Onam festival began with the vibrant Athachamayam procession in Tripunithura, marking the start of the 10-day celebrations. This colorful parade featured traditional art forms and attractions, and was inaugurated by Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 12:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Kochi: The Athachamayam procession, a colourful event marking the start of Onam, began in Tripunithura, a highlight of Kerala's national festival. The procession, showcasing local art and displays, was inaugurated by Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who also lit the ceremonial lamp at Atham Nagar. The event saw participation from several public officials, including MP Francis George. With the flag-raising ceremony led by Speaker Shamseer, the state's official Onam celebrations have commenced. The renowned Athachamayam festivities in Tripunithura usher in the Onam season across Kerala.

    Onam 2024: Try these payasams to add sweetness to your festive mood

    At the inauguration of the Athachamayam festivities, Speaker A.N. Shamseer urged people to advance without mutual accusations and emphasised that Kerala is a state devoid of religious or sectarian biases. 

    Although it rained in the morning, it did not dampen the spirit of the Athachamayam celebrations. The rain stopped as the procession began, offering a welcome respite. The colorful procession was enhanced by performances from bands, traditional drummers, and musical groups.

    Kerala: Onam celebration kick off in vibrant Athachamayam in Tripunithura onam 2024 anr

    The Athachamayam procession in Tripunithura was enlivened by various cultural performances, colorful decorations, and traditional events such as Pulikali, Kavadiyattam, and Karakattam. Thousands have come to participate in the celebration. While some Athachamayam activities have been reduced in response to the Wayanad disaster, the main traditional ceremonies, including the procession, have proceeded as planned.

    The arrival of Atham today has marked the start of the Onam festivities. As Atham begins, Malayalis are getting busy with preparations for the celebration. Once the last-minute tasks are finished, everyone, including children, will be fully engaged in the Onam festivities. The market is bustling with increased demand for flowers, including homegrown hibiscus and jasmine as well as a variety of other colorful blooms.

    From Atham until the ten days of Onam, the festive season is marked by the delightful smells of traditional treats like ripe banana stew and crispy papadam. Although Malayalis' tastes and habits have changed over time, Onam is a period when they make a conscious effort to reconnect with and celebrate their authentic cultural roots. The main Onam, Thiruvonam is on September 15. 

    In response to the Wayanad disaster, the government has placed restrictions on Onam celebrations at the Secretariat. No official events or employee competitions will take place, though departments are allowed to create flower carpets (Athapookalam) without any competitive aspect.

    Kerala's 10-day Onam celebrations kick-off with Atham

