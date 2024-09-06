Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's 10-day Onam celebrations kick-off with Atham

    Onam 2024: With the Atham star falling on Friday (Sep 6), the 10-day-long Onam celebration commenced in Kerala and will end on Thiruvonam (Sep 15), the main festival day. The Thripunithura Athachamayam procession will be held today.

    Onam 2024: Kerala's 10-day Onam celebrations kick-off with Atham
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 6:45 AM IST

    Onam, also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, is a vibrant and widely celebrated festival in Kerala. This 10-day festival honors the annual harvest and is linked to the legendary return of King Mahabali. Each day of the festival carries its own special significance. Onam kicks off with Atham and is followed by Chithira, Chothi, Vishakham, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, and Uthradam, culminating in Thiruvonam on the final day. This year Atham falls on September 6 and Thiruvonam on September 15.

    Onam 2024: When will 10-day long harvest festival celebration begin in Kerala? Check Atham date HERE

    Today, the traditional ‘athappookkalam’ (flower carpet making), a significant element of Onam festivities, will be held at prominent locations like the Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple and Guruvayur Temple.

    The historic Tripunithura Athachamayam procession, which marks the start of the 10-day Onam festivities, will take place on Friday (Sep 6). Speaker A N Shamseer is set to inaugurate the event at Atham Nagar (Government Boys' High School Ground) at 10 a.m. Industries Minister P Rajeev will raise the Atham flag, while MP Hibi Eden will flag off the grand procession.

    Onam, a major festival celebrated by the people of Kerala, takes place during the Malayalam month of Chingam in the Malayalam Solar Calendar. The festival is observed when the Thiruvonam, or Shravana, Nakshatra falls in the month of Chingam, marking the central day of the Onam celebrations.

    During the festival, homes are adorned with pookalam (intricate floral carpets), and various traditional art forms are showcased. A highlight of the celebrations is the elaborate and grand Onam Sadhya, a multi-course feast served on banana leaves. The meal typically concludes with a sweet treat, the delicious payasam.
     

