Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2024: Try these payasams to add sweetness to your festive mood

    Onam, Kerala's iconic harvest festival, is a time for merriment, feasting, and indulging in sweet delights. Payasam, a traditional Kerala dessert, plays a vital role in Onam celebrations. 
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Ada Pradhaman

    Ada Pradhaman is a classic Onam dessert made with rice ada, which is thin, flat rice noodles. These ada are cooked in a rich mixture of coconut milk, jaggery, and spices like cardamom and ginger, resulting in a creamy and sweet payasam with a unique texture from the ada. It's considered the most traditional and iconic Onam payasam, and its preparation is often a labor of love.
     

    article_image2

    Palada Pradhaman

    Palada Pradhaman is another popular payasam made with palada, which are thin, flat rice flakes. These palada are cooked in milk, sugar, and spices like cardamom and saffron, resulting in a sweet and creamy payasam with a slightly crunchy texture from the palada. It's often served as a lighter alternative to ada pradhaman, and its simplicity makes it a crowd favorite.
     

    article_image3

    Parippu Pradhaman

    Parippu Pradhaman is a nutritious and flavorful payasam made with split green gram, also known as moong dal. This dal is cooked in coconut milk, jaggery, and spices like cumin and cardamom, resulting in a slightly thick and comforting payasam. It's often served as a more health-conscious option, and its unique flavor profile sets it apart from other payasams.
     

    article_image4

    Semiya Payasam

    Semiya Payasam is a simple and comforting payasam made with vermicelli noodles, also known as semiya. These noodles are cooked in milk, sugar, and spices like cardamom and saffron, resulting in a sweet and smooth payasam. It's often served as a more accessible and easy-to-make option, and its simplicity makes it a great introduction to the world of payasams.
     

    article_image5

    Banana or Pazham Pradhaman

    Pazham Pradhaman is a sweet and refreshing payasam made with ripe bananas, usually Nendran or Palayamthodan varieties. These bananas are cooked in coconut milk, jaggery, and spices like cinnamon and cloves, resulting in a creamy and fruity payasam with a smooth texture. It's often served as a refreshing change from the richer payasams, and its flavor is both soothing and uplifting.
     

    article_image6

    Aval Payasam

    Aval Payasam is a sweet and comforting payasam made with poha, also known as flattened rice. This poha is cooked in milk, jaggery, and spices like cardamom and ginger, resulting in a creamy and slightly crunchy payasam. It's often served as a lighter and more easily digestible option, and its unique texture makes it a great choice for those looking for something a little different.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol RBA

    Lalbaugcha Raja: Anant Ambani Offers 20 Kgs gold crown; know darshan timing and Visarjan Muhurt of Ganesh Idol

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey NTI

    Indian Railways: Crucial rules to follow to avoid fines during your journey

    Lost your PAN card? Here's how to easily request a duplicate NTI

    Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to easily request a duplicate

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 6, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 6, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Kareena, Saif to Anushka, Virat: 7 Richest Celebrity couples in 2024 RTM

    Kareena, Saif to Anushka, Virat: 7 Richest Celebrity couples in 2024

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check ATG

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check

    Prevent sugar from getting wet: 5 effective items to use in the container NTI

    Prevent sugar from getting wet: 5 effective items to use in the container

    Haircare Tips: Effective ways to use hibiscus for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Haircare Tips: Effective ways to use Hibiscus for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon