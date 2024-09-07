Mammootty at 73: Timeless megastar of Malayalam cinema who keeps on reinventing himself

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, celebrates his 73rd birthday with a remarkable career spanning over five decades. With over 400 films, he has consistently reinvented himself, showcasing his versatility in recent performances.

As Mammootty celebrates his 73rd birthday, his illustrious career spanning over five decades continues to inspire and influence the film industry. With an impressive filmography of over 400 movies, the veteran actor has consistently reinvented himself, adapting to changing times and embracing new challenges.

Versatile Artiste

Mammootty's evolution as a versatile actor is a testament to his dedication and passion for his craft. His recent performances in films like Peranbu, Unda, Puzhu, Rorschach, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Kannur Squad, Kaathal: The Core and Bramayugam showcase his remarkable range and ability to take on diverse roles.

Embracing technology and new talent

Mammootty's fascination with technology and his willingness to work with new directors and talent have contributed to his enduring success. He has introduced over 70 directors to the industry and has been instrumental in promoting innovative storytelling and filmmaking techniques.

Projects and productions

With his new production house, Mammootty Kampany, the actor has produced and starred in a range of exciting projects, including Kaathal, Kannur Squad, Rorschach, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Turbo and an untitled upcoming project. These films promise to showcase his continued versatility and commitment to pushing the boundaries of Malayalam cinema.

A legacy of excellence

Mammootty's impact on Malayalam cinema is undeniable. His contributions have paved the way for new talent and have inspired a generation of actors and filmmakers. As he continues to evolve and grow as an artiste, his legacy as the Megastar of Mollywood remains unchallenged.

