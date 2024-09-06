Kerala weather: Intermittent showers in all districts, heavier rains in north; yellow alert in two districts

A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and move towards West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh in the next 3-4 days, bringing heavy rainfall. Kerala can expect intermittent rainfall, with a yellow alert issued for several districts indicating potential isolated heavy rainfall.

In recent developments, a low-pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe low-pressure area near the coast of West Bengal and Odisha within the next 2-3 days. According to the weather department, this system is likely to move inland towards West Bengal, northern Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh over the following 3-4 days.

For Kerala, the weather department has issued warnings of intermittent rainfall across all districts. There is an increased likelihood of heavier rainfall in northern Kerala in the coming days. A yellow alert has been announced for several districts:

Yellow alert schedule:

06/09/2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

07/09/2024: Kannur, Kasaragod

08/09/2024: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

09/09/2024: Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

10/09/2024: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

The yellow alert indicates the potential for isolated heavy rainfall, with the possibility of receiving between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain within a 24-hour period.

Fishermen advisory:

The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that there are no restrictions on fishing today (06/09/2024) for the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts.

Special weather advisory:

06/09/2024: Areas including central Bay of Bengal, southern Bay of Bengal, western parts of central-western Arabian Sea, southwestern Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, and adjacent Kanyakumari region may experience strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 km/h, and occasionally up to 65 km/h, along with adverse weather conditions. Other regions such as central-western Arabian Sea, parts adjacent to central-eastern Arabian Sea, northern parts of southwestern Arabian Sea, central and southern Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh coast, Andaman Sea, southwestern Bay of Bengal, and northern Tamil Nadu coast may face strong winds with speeds from 35 to 45 km/h, and occasionally up to 55 km/h.

07/09/2024: Similar conditions are expected in parts of central and southern Bay of Bengal, western central-western Arabian Sea, southwestern Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, and adjacent Kanyakumari region. Strong winds may range from 45 to 55 km/h, with gusts up to 65 km/h. Other affected areas include parts of central-western Arabian Sea, central-eastern Arabian Sea, northern southwestern Arabian Sea, central and southern Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh coast, and Andaman Sea, with wind speeds from 35 to 45 km/h, and occasional gusts up to 55 km/h.

08/09/2024: The weather conditions are expected to impact central and southern Bay of Bengal, northern Andhra Pradesh coast, Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, adjacent Kanyakumari region, and western parts of southwestern Arabian Sea. Wind speeds may range from 45 to 55 km/h, and occasionally up to 65 km/h. Other regions including central-western Arabian Sea, central-eastern Arabian Sea, northern southwestern Arabian Sea, southern Bay of Bengal, northern Tamil Nadu coast, northwestern and northeastern Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh coast, and Andaman Sea may experience winds from 35 to 45 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 55 km/h.

09/09/2024: Strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 km/h, and occasionally up to 65 km/h, are forecasted for central and southeastern Bay of Bengal, northwestern Bay of Bengal, northeastern Bay of Bengal, northern Andhra Pradesh coast, Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, adjacent Kanyakumari region, and western parts of southwestern Arabian Sea. Other affected areas include central-western Arabian Sea, western central-eastern Arabian Sea, northern southwestern Arabian Sea, southern Bay of Bengal, northern Tamil Nadu coast, and northeastern Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds from 35 to 45 km/h, and occasional gusts up to 55 km/h.

10/09/2024: Strong winds with speeds from 45 to 55 km/h, and occasionally up to 65 km/h, are expected in central and southeastern Bay of Bengal, northwestern Bay of Bengal, northeastern Bay of Bengal, northern Andhra Pradesh coast, and western parts of southwestern Arabian Sea. Similar conditions with wind speeds from 35 to 45 km/h, and occasional gusts up to 55 km/h, are expected in central-western Arabian Sea, western central-eastern Arabian Sea, northern southwestern Arabian Sea, southern Bay of Bengal, and northeastern Bay of Bengal.

Fishing is not advised in these areas on the specified dates due to the potential for severe weather conditions.

