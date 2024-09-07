Entertainment

Aniruddhacharya's Daily Earnings From YouTube

Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, a well-known spiritual teacher, and his profits from talks, YouTube, and other sources. Discover how his spiritual path has influenced his fortune.

Aniruddhacharya's Controversial Statement

Storyteller Aniruddhacharya is again in trouble for naming Lord Shiva Shri Krishna's brother-in-law. Mathura saints disputed his assertion and complained to the DM.

Aniruddhacharya Apologizes

After much saintly criticism, Aniruddhacharya delivered a video apology. He said, 'I am your servant, my words were shattered, please pardon such a servant.'

Who is Aniruddhacharya?

Aniruddhacharya is a storyteller. He was born to a priest's family on September 27, 1989, in Damoh, MP. Due to poverty, he couldn't attend school. Today, he earns crores.

Cost of Aniruddhacharya's Katha

Most costly storytellers include Aniruddhacharya. He reportedly costs 1–3 lakh rupees for a day's Katha. He charges 10-15 lakh rupees for 7 days of Bhagwat Katha.

Aniruddhacharya's Net Worth

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj studied scriptures like Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta and Ramcharitmanas at a young age. His total estimated net worth is said to be over Rs 25 crores.

Aniruddhacharya's YouTube Earnings

Aniruddhacharya has a large number of subscribers on his YouTube channel. According to the Starstat website, he earns $2,197 or Rs 1.82 lakh daily from YouTube.

Aniruddhacharya's Spending

Some sources say Aniruddhacharya spends all his money on cow duty, charity, and marrying underprivileged females. His family of six includes his wife and two children.

