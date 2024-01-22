Kerala News LIVE: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

Kerala News LIVE: The BJP and Hindu organizations have decided to hold various celebrations in the state in connection with the Pratishtha in Ayodhya Ram Temple.

11:55 am: Malayali expat died due to fire in Saudi

A Malayali man died in a fire accident in Saudi Arabia. Kunjeethu (57), a native of Malappuram, died. He was being treated for gas burns.

11:21 am: Elanthoor Human Sacrifice Case: High Court rejects bail plea of second accused Laila Bhagaval Singh

Pathanamthitta: The High Court rejected the bail plea of ​​Laila Bhagaval Singh, the accused in the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case that shocked Kerala. Justice Sophie Thomas rejected the bail plea of the accused Laila Bhagaval Singh, who is the third accused in the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case.

10:40 am: Population of youths in the state starts decreasing; Report

Thiruvananthapuram: The migration has affected the population of youth in the state. This demographic shift is expected to have ripple effects across various sectors, including education, religion, and social dynamics. Pathanamthitta district, which has a longstanding history of foreign immigration, is already experiencing some initial changes. Notably, Pathanamthitta district currently hosts 20 percent of the state's schools that have less than 25 students.



10:08 am: ED sent notices to CPM leader Thomas Isaac to appear today over KIIFB Masala Bond Case

The Enforcement Directorate sent notice for CPM leader Thomas Isaac to appear for KIIFB Masala Bond Case. However, Thomas Isaac has already told the media that he will not be present today. Thomas Isaac had responded that the KIFB officials had handed over all the necessary information to the ED and should not try to distract him.

9:54 am: Old man collapses during work in Ernakulam

A construction worker collapsed and died while working. Radhakrishnan (56) died. He collapsed while working at the construction of a family temple near his home.

9:30 am: Husband who killed his wife found dead at railway track in Thrissur

The body of the husband who killed his wife in Thrissur's Muringur is on the railway track. Her husband Binu, who is accused in the murder case of Sheeja, a native of Muringur, was found dead after being hit by a train. His body was found on the track behind the Koratty Community Hall.

8:57 am: Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Mavelikkara court to hear quantum of punishment today

The defense will present their arguments on the appropriate punishment for the accused in the ongoing case today. Following the defense's presentation, the court will proceed to announce the final decision on the punishment. In a prior hearing, the prosecution concluded their arguments, advocating for the imposition of the maximum punishment for the accused, citing the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder. The announcement of the punishment will be made by Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge V.G. Sreedevi.

8:46 am: Husband hacked wife to death in Thrissur; children injured

The husband hacked his wife to death in Thrissur. Sheeja (38), a native of Muringur, was killed. The husband, Binu (40), is absconding. The children were also attacked during the attack and the seriously injured children have been admitted to Thrissur Medical College.

8:30 am: Transport Department appoints 10-member committee to file suggestions on new reforms

The Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar decided to make the driving tests in the state tougher. The driving test and learner's test should be revised. The minister suggested the reforms on the basis that the current driving test is relatively easy and the reason for the increase in accidents is a lack of driving skills.



8:10 am: BJP to hold various celebrations in the state over Ayodhya Ram temple Consecration

The BJP and Hindu organizations have decided to hold various celebrations in the state in connection with the Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Ceremonies are mainly held in temples and houses. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and BJP leaders will participate in the function at Vazhuthakkad Ramadevi temple in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP state president K Surendran will attend the function at Kottayam Ramapuram temple.