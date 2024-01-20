Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Muslim Jamaath Committee organizes protest for not arresting accused in Shahna suicide case

    Kerala News LIVE: A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Shahna Shaji.

    Kerala news live 20 january 2024 major highlights development rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 8:08 AM IST

    8:45 am: Chinnakal resort vigilance to take statement of Mathew Kuzhalnadan today

    Thodupuzha Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mathew Kuzhalnathan and MLA are scheduled to provide testimony today regarding a complaint of tax evasion related to a land deal for a resort in Chinnakanal. The notice instructs their appearance at the Thodupuzha vigilance office at 11 am. The complaint alleges tax evasion through the understatement of prices during registration.

    8:27 am: Father-in-law arrested over suicide of a young woman in Malappuram

    A woman was found dead at her husband's home in Malappuram. The father-in-law has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a young woman in Mancheri Pantallur, Malappuram. Abu Bakar, a native of Pantallur, was arrested after the death of Tahdila. He was arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide. The relatives alleged that Abu Bakar had harassed the woman. 

    8:04 am: Muslim Jamaath Committee organizes protest for not arresting accused in Shahna suicide case

    The Pachallur Muslim Jamaat Management Committee led a protest march to the Thiruvallam station in protest against the Thiruvallam police's failure to arrest the accused in the suicide case of Shahna. A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Shahna Shaji.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman found dead at husband's house in Malappuram; father-in-law held

    Kerala: Woman found dead at husband's house in Malappuram; father-in-law held

    Aleesha fears to step outside of her house because of Jesna

    Aleesha fears to step outside of her house because of Jesna

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall till July 6

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall till July 6

    Rape and molestation case filed against four Kerala priests

    Rape and molestation case filed against four Kerala priests

    SFI leader stabbed to death in Ernakulam

    SFI leader stabbed to death in Ernakulam

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Woman found dead at husband's house in Malappuram; father-in-law held

    Kerala: Woman found dead at husband's house in Malappuram; father-in-law held

    Important tips to keep in mind while preparing for board exams RKK EAI

    Important tips to keep in mind while preparing for board exams

    Parveen Babi death anniversary: 7 best films of the actress ATG

    Parveen Babi death anniversary: 7 best films of the actress

    Daily Horoscope for January 20 2024 Gemini Taurus Pisces Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 20, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for January 20 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon