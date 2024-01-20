Kerala News LIVE: Muslim Jamaath Committee organizes protest for not arresting accused in Shahna suicide case

Kerala News LIVE: A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Shahna Shaji.

8:45 am: Chinnakal resort vigilance to take statement of Mathew Kuzhalnadan today

Thodupuzha Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mathew Kuzhalnathan and MLA are scheduled to provide testimony today regarding a complaint of tax evasion related to a land deal for a resort in Chinnakanal. The notice instructs their appearance at the Thodupuzha vigilance office at 11 am. The complaint alleges tax evasion through the understatement of prices during registration.

8:27 am: Father-in-law arrested over suicide of a young woman in Malappuram

A woman was found dead at her husband's home in Malappuram. The father-in-law has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a young woman in Mancheri Pantallur, Malappuram. Abu Bakar, a native of Pantallur, was arrested after the death of Tahdila. He was arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide. The relatives alleged that Abu Bakar had harassed the woman.

8:04 am: Muslim Jamaath Committee organizes protest for not arresting accused in Shahna suicide case

The Pachallur Muslim Jamaat Management Committee led a protest march to the Thiruvallam station in protest against the Thiruvallam police's failure to arrest the accused in the suicide case of Shahna. A young woman committed suicide allegedly due to mental torture by her mother-in-law in Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased has been identified as Shahna Shaji.