Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Two injured in shootout at bar in Kochi

    Kerala News LIVE: Two people were injured in a shooting at a bar in Ernakulam. The incident took place in front of Edassery Bar near Kathrikadavu on late Sunday evening. Bar employees Sujin Johnson and Akhilnath were injured.

    Kerala news live 12 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 8:10 AM IST

    8.23 AM: Forest Department to resume mission to capture wild elephant Belur Makhana today

    The forest department said that the process to catch the wild cat Belur Makhna will be resumed this morning. Once the signal is received from the elephant's radio collar, the mission team will move. The tracking experts will first come down to see where the elephant is camping. Officials informed that Mannarkad and Nilambur RRTs will also be part of the mission. 

    8.19 AM: CPM anxious as two High Courts to consider Veena Vijayan's case today

    There are three cases in two High Courts related to the company owned by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan will be considered today. CPM wants to know what the court will refer to when the cases filed against the company and the company filed against central agency interference come up for consideration. The party is holding crucial leadership meetings before the elections. Exalogic's plea against the SFIO probe is being heard by the Karnataka High Court. Shone George's petition seeking SFIO investigation into the transaction between CMRL and Exalogic and the petition filed by KSIDC seeking quashing of the investigation in the monthly payment case are coming up for consideration by the Kerala High Court. CPM's defense will look for other ways of legal battle if objections are raised against Exalogic in any way. 

    8.10 AM: Two injured in shootout at bar in Kochi

    Two people were injured in a shooting at a bar in Ernakulam. The incident took place in front of Edassery Bar near Kathrikadavu on late Sunday evening. Bar employees Sujin Johnson and Akhilnath were injured. They were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Sujin had a bullet wound to the abdomen while Akhilnath received a thigh wound. Both of them are receiving treatment at Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam. Sujin has been admitted to the intensive care unit due to his serious condition.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wild elephant attack in Wayanad: Locals stage massive protest after claiming life of person anr

    Wild elephant attack in Wayanad: Locals stage massive protest after tusker kills man

    Kerala: CPM defends Veena Vijayan's Exalogic Solutions amid probe by central agencies anr

    Kerala: CPM defends Veena Vijayan's Exalogic Solutions amid probe by central agencies

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas organisers of Malappuram in debt? Report anr

    Kerala: Organisers of Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram in debt? Report

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded anr

    Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded

    Recent Stories

    Hug Day 2024: 5 timeless Bollywood songs to celebrate this day ATG

    Hug Day 2024: 5 timeless Bollywood songs to celebrate this day

    Hug Day 2024: 6 messages to send to your partner on THIS day RKK EAI

    Hug Day 2024: 6 messages to send to your partner on THIS day

    Cant wait for her to...', Usha Uthup hopes to work with Miley Cyrus with after viral 'Flowers' video [WATCH] ATG

    'Can't wait for her to...', Usha Uthup hopes to work with Miley Cyrus after viral 'FLowers' video [WATCH]

    Hug Day 2024 wishes, messages, whatsApp/facebook status to share with your loved ones RKK EAI

    Hug Day 2024 wishes, messages, whatsApp/facebook status to share with your loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for February 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon