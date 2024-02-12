Kerala: After 46-year wait, Thalassery-Mahe Bypass set to open for traffic

The long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass is nearing its completion. The bypass is 18.6 km from Muzhapilangad in Kannur district to Azhiyoor in Kozhikode district. A 45-meter-wide six-lane road has been constructed on 85.52 acres of land.

Mahe: After a long wait, Thalassery-Mahe Bypass is all set to be inaugurated. The Mahe railway flyover and toll booth work is in the final stage. After 46 years of waiting, the National Highway Bypass is becoming a reality. The new route, which cost around Rs 1300 crore to build, is nearing completion. There are only minor works left to do. The traffic jams on the national highway in Thalassery and Mahe will lessen once the road opens. The project's last stages are moving forward quickly. This almost ensures that the bypass will be opened shortly.

The process of acquiring land for the bypass began in 1977. Difficulties with the project, such as acquiring land, caused delays in its progress. In November 2018, the project's official activities got underway. The project's operations cost around Rs 1300 crore to complete.

The bypass is 18.6 km from Muzhapilangad in Kannur district to Azhiyoor in Kozhikode district. A 45-meter-wide six-lane road has been constructed on 85.52 acres of land. There are five-and-a-half-meter-wide service roads on both sides, four big bridges on the bypass and 21 footpaths. The route passes through Dharmadam, Thalassery, Thiruvangad, Eranjoli, Kodiyeri, Mahe, Chokli and Azhiyur.