Kerala: Major explosion at firecracker storage in Thrippunithura; one dead

Ernakulam: In a tragic incident, a huge collection of firecrackers brought to a warehouse exploded and caught fire on Monday at 10.30 am in Thripunnithura, Ernakulam. The firecrackers brought from Palakkad for a temple festival exploded while being unloaded from the vehicle. According to reports, as many as 16 people including a woman were injured and two of them were reported to be in critical condition. The incident happened beside Puthiyakavu temple in the region.

According to the latest reports, one of the critically injured persons has died in the explosion. Four people have been shifted to Medical College.

Around 25 houses nearby were also damaged in the explosion while two vehicles were completely gutted. The explosion was felt up to 300 meters away.

Details Awaited...