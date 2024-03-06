Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi dedicates to nation Thripunithura Metro Station, PHASE-1B of Kochi Metro Rail

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi dedicates to nation Thripunithura Metro Station, PHASE-1B of Kochi Metro Rail

    kerala news live 06 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 8:11 AM IST

    10.45 AM: PM Modi dedicates to nation Thripunithura Metro Station, PHASE-1B of Kochi Metro Rail

    10.15 AM: Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'

    Kerala is on the brink of transforming the digital entertainment landscape with the introduction of CSpace, India's first government-supported OTT platform. Scheduled to premiere this Thursday, the platform endeavors to offer a distinctive mix of informative and engaging content designed for a wide audience, as per an official announcement made on Tuesday (Mar 05).

    9.35 AM: Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier

    The circumstances surrounding Sidharthan's death at Pookode Veterinary College remain unresolved. Before authorities were informed of Siddharthan's demise, an ambulance arrived at the college. By noon, the ambulance crew informed authorities that they had received permission from the police station to transport the body. However, according to the FIR, the police station was only informed of the death around 4:30 pm.

    Read More: Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier

    9.10 AM: Gold worth Rs 2 crore found abandoned in flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

    Gold worth Rs 2 crore was discovered abandoned in the toilet of a plane at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The gold, weighing three and a half kgs, was found yesterday at 10:30 am on an IndiGo flight that had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Sharjah.

    8.45 AM: Woman falls into well after trying to escape from wild boar in Pathanamthitta; rescued after 20 hours

    A woman in her fifties, Elizabeth Babu (58) from Adoor, who fell into a well while attempting to escape from a wild boar, was rescued on Tuesday by fire force personnel. She had been trapped in the well for approximately 20 hours after jumping on top of it to avoid the boar, causing the wooden plank covering the well to break and leading to her fall inside.

    8.15 AM: Kerala to launch India's first govt-owned OTT platform on Thursday

    Kerala is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace, India's inaugural government-backed OTT platform. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on March 7 at 9.30 am. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside.

    8.11 AM: Crucial day for Kerala as SC to hear arguments on borrowing limit today

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Kerala's arguments regarding the petition filed against the central government's imposition of borrowing limits, alleging financial constraints on the state, on Wednesday. Previously, the Supreme Court had encouraged the involved parties to resolve the issue through amicable discussions. The bench, led by Justice Suryakanth, highlighted the court's limitations in intervening in financial matters.
     

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read anr

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read

    Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier pookode veterinary university anr

    Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier

    Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill anr

    Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022

    Kerala: KPCC president K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case anr

    Kerala: KPCC president K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and more to join as presenters RBA

    Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and more to join as presenters

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train in Kolkata (WATCH)

    Pushpa 2: Sanjay Dutt to join Allu Arjun's film? Know details about his role RBA

    Pushpa 2: Sanjay Dutt to join Allu Arjun's film? Know details about his role

    West Bengal: PM Modi inaugurates India's first underwater Metro route, other projects of Rs 15,400 crore AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater Metro route, other projects of Rs 15,400 crore

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon