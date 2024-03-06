Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was angry with event presenter

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his displeasure with a presenter when she complimented him after his inaugural speech at the Minorities Department-hosted event "Insafi," in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Mar 06) expressed his displeasure with a presenter when she complimented him on a 'good inaugural speech'. The incident happened during the Minorities Department-hosted event "Insafi," which was part of the "New Kerala" initiative at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister, who had kept his speech brief to respect time constraints, displayed irritation when the presenter extended gratitude, interrupting to express his displeasure with additional comments before resuming his seat. The presenter promptly thanked him for his inaugural speech, visibly irritating the CM.

“There is no need for that kind of remarks. Kindly invite the next person,” the Chief Minister said before returning to his seat.

Following this, Revenue Minister K Rajan was invited to deliver a speech, with Minister V Abdurahiman also present on the stage.

The Chief Minister's anger was expressed while the representatives of Muslim organizations, Mahallu committee officials, Madrassa teachers, students etc. were present for the event. After reacting angrily and glancing at the individuals on the stage, the Chief Minister departed from the stage. His staff members were also present onstage when he expressed his frustration. Both his staff and members of the audience chuckled upon hearing his remarks.

In his opening speech, the Chief Minister said that Kerala is different from other places in the country. Kerala is a place where everyone has social security. Kerala is first in secular democracy. It is a place where there is no single communal conflict. Kerala is also good at maintaining law and order. Minorities are being attacked in many parts of the country. There are many states with high problems. The boundaries between politics and religion are being breached.

Last year in Kasaragod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scolded the organizers and abruptly left a public function after the emcee allegedly interrupted him towards the end of his speech.



