Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was angry with event presenter

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his displeasure with a presenter when she complimented him after his inaugural speech at the Minorities Department-hosted event "Insafi," in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was angry with event presenter anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Mar 06) expressed his displeasure with a presenter when she complimented him on a 'good inaugural speech'. The incident happened during the Minorities Department-hosted event "Insafi," which was part of the "New Kerala" initiative at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Legislative Assembly. 

    The Chief Minister, who had kept his speech brief to respect time constraints, displayed irritation when the presenter extended gratitude, interrupting to express his displeasure with additional comments before resuming his seat. The presenter promptly thanked him for his inaugural speech, visibly irritating the CM.

    “There is no need for that kind of remarks. Kindly invite the next person,” the Chief Minister said before returning to his seat.

    Following this, Revenue Minister K Rajan was invited to deliver a speech, with Minister V Abdurahiman also present on the stage. 

    The Chief Minister's anger was expressed while the representatives of Muslim organizations, Mahallu committee officials, Madrassa teachers, students etc. were present for the event. After reacting angrily and glancing at the individuals on the stage, the Chief Minister departed from the stage. His staff members were also present onstage when he expressed his frustration. Both his staff and members of the audience chuckled upon hearing his remarks.

    In his opening speech, the Chief Minister said that Kerala is different from other places in the country. Kerala is a place where everyone has social security. Kerala is first in secular democracy. It is a place where there is no single communal conflict. Kerala is also good at maintaining law and order. Minorities are being attacked in many parts of the country. There are many states with high problems. The boundaries between politics and religion are being breached.

    Last year in Kasaragod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan scolded the organizers and abruptly left a public function after the emcee allegedly interrupted him towards the end of his speech.


     

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 1:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre allows Kerala to borrow additional Rs 13,600 cr amid financial crisis anr

    Centre allows Kerala to borrow additional Rs 13,600 cr amid financial crisis

    Kerala government may reduce tax on mild liquor sales next month anr

    Kerala government may reduce tax on mild liquor sales next month

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur anr

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read anr

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala

    BGMI future hangs in balance as cybersecurity division recommends discontinuation, decision soon AJR

    BGMI's future hangs in balance as cybersecurity division recommends discontinuation, decision soon

    Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet gcw

    'Maza nahi aaya bhai...' Lava president after trying Nothing Phone 2a; Check out his tweet

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sacks Himachal leader Sudhir Sharma from AICC Secretary post

    BREAKING: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sacks Himachal leader Sudhir Sharma from AICC Secretary post

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon