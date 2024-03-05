Kerala: Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro's first phase to be inaugurated by PM Modi

The last station of the Kochi Metro's first phase, Tripunithura Terminal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Mar 06) via video conferencing from Kolkata at 10 am.

Ernakulam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, via video conferencing on Wednesday (Mar 6).

"Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. The Prime Minister will flag off the Metro online from Kolkata at 10 am. Meanwhile, the first train with differently-abled children will depart from Tripunithura station for Aluva station," as per a Kochi Metro Rail press release.

Following the departure of the inaugural train, the public train service from Tripunithura will commence on the same day. The ceremony to inaugurate Kochi Metro Phase 1-B and hand it over to the nation will commence at 9:45 am at the newly constructed Tripunithura Terminal Station.

"People's representatives and various dignitaries will attend the function at the station. The approved ticket price from Aluva to Tripunithura Terminal is Rs 75. However, on the occasion of the inauguration, the current fare of Rs 60 from Aluva to SN Junction will remain unchanged even when the Kochi Metro crosses one more station and reaches Tripunithura. That means the fare from Aluva to Tripunithura station will be Rs 60 with a discount of Rs 15 till further notice," the release stated.

As the Kochi Metro reaches Rajanagari, the metro station is adorned with the splendor of Rajanagari itself. The station and pillars boast rich murals, with depictions of various views of Attachamayam, a significant part of Tripunithura's history, adorning the pillars in front of the station.

"Another special feature of this station is the Dance Museum, which has sculptures of various dance forms of Kerala. The Dance Museum will also be open to the public soon. At this station, efforts have been made to bring the heritage of Rajanagari in the seats, lights and other interior design provided for the passengers," as per the release.

The Tripunithura station, marking the last stop in the first phase, is under construction with an expansive area of 1.35 lakh square feet. Within this area, 40,000 square feet have been allocated for projects to generate non-ticket revenue. Notably, the open web girder Sankeika Vidya was first introduced in the Kochi Metro, spanning a 60-meter section between SN Junction and Tripunithura stations. Phase 1-B extends 1.16 km from SN Junction Station to Tripunithura Terminal Station.

