Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro's first phase to be inaugurated by PM Modi

    The last station of the Kochi Metro's first phase, Tripunithura Terminal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Mar 06) via video conferencing from Kolkata at 10 am. 

    Kerala: Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro's first phase to be inaugurated by PM Modi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Ernakulam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, via video conferencing on Wednesday (Mar 6).

    "Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. The Prime Minister will flag off the Metro online from Kolkata at 10 am. Meanwhile, the first train with differently-abled children will depart from Tripunithura station for Aluva station," as per a Kochi Metro Rail press release.

    Following the departure of the inaugural train, the public train service from Tripunithura will commence on the same day. The ceremony to inaugurate Kochi Metro Phase 1-B and hand it over to the nation will commence at 9:45 am at the newly constructed Tripunithura Terminal Station.

    "People's representatives and various dignitaries will attend the function at the station. The approved ticket price from Aluva to Tripunithura Terminal is Rs 75. However, on the occasion of the inauguration, the current fare of Rs 60 from Aluva to SN Junction will remain unchanged even when the Kochi Metro crosses one more station and reaches Tripunithura. That means the fare from Aluva to Tripunithura station will be Rs 60 with a discount of Rs 15 till further notice," the release stated.

    As the Kochi Metro reaches Rajanagari, the metro station is adorned with the splendor of Rajanagari itself. The station and pillars boast rich murals, with depictions of various views of Attachamayam, a significant part of Tripunithura's history, adorning the pillars in front of the station.

    "Another special feature of this station is the Dance Museum, which has sculptures of various dance forms of Kerala. The Dance Museum will also be open to the public soon. At this station, efforts have been made to bring the heritage of Rajanagari in the seats, lights and other interior design provided for the passengers," as per the release.

    The Tripunithura station, marking the last stop in the first phase, is under construction with an expansive area of 1.35 lakh square feet. Within this area, 40,000 square feet have been allocated for projects to generate non-ticket revenue. Notably, the open web girder Sankeika Vidya was first introduced in the Kochi Metro, spanning a 60-meter section between SN Junction and Tripunithura stations. Phase 1-B extends 1.16 km from SN Junction Station to Tripunithura Terminal Station.
     

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-405 March 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-405 March 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Man from Kerala killed in missile attack on northern Israel; 2 injured anr

    Man from Kerala killed in missile attack on northern Israel; 2 injured

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Thiruvananthapuram will be made an IT city,' says Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Thiruvananthapuram will be made an IT city,' says Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Kerala news live 05 march 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Sidharthan's death: KSU to observe 'Education bandh' across state today; exams will continue

    Kerala university barred from naming its arts festival 'Intifada' anr

    Kerala University barred from naming its arts festival 'Intifada'

    Recent Stories

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post RKK

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-405 March 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-405 March 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Football Luis Suarez's vintage brilliance earns praise from Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's victory over Orlando City osf

    Luis Suarez's vintage brilliance earns praise from Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's victory over Orlando City

    Shah Rukh Khan's THIS comment made Ram Charan's makeup artist walk out of Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's THIS comment made Ram Charan's makeup artist walk out of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding party

    Jharkhand Spanish tourist rape case: Survivor gets Rs 10 lakh compensation; check details AJR

    Jharkhand Spanish tourist rape case: Survivor gets Rs 10 lakh compensation; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon