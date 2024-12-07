Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody

The tragic death of 25-year-old Induja at her husband's residence in Palode in Thiruvananthapuram has raised serious suspicions. Her father, Sasidharan, has filed a complaint accusing her husband, Abhijith, of barring family contact and alleged abuse. Abhijith is now in police custody.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 25-year-old newlywed woman, Induja, a native of Kolachal Konnammoodu, was discovered dead at her husband's home in Palode on Friday. Induja was reportedly found hanging from the window grill in their bedroom by her husband, Abhijith, who returned home for lunch.

Induja's father, Sasidharan, has filed a complaint against her husband, Abhijith, alleging that the family was barred from meeting Induja after the marriage. Abhijith is currently in police custody. The complaint further states that the family managed to bring Induja home for a day after approaching the Palode Police, during which she reportedly disclosed instances of abuse. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear and raise suspicion.

Induja's body is currently at the district hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted today under the supervision of the RDO.

A nurse by profession, Induja was employed at a private hospital. She and her husband, Abhijith, had been in a relationship for two years before marrying at a local temple four months ago. However, it is reported that their marriage was never officially registered. According to her family, Induja had confided in them about facing constant mental harassment and threats at her marital home. They also claimed that they were not allowed to visit her there. Following these allegations, the family filed a complaint with the police, seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.



Latest Videos