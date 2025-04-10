Bengaluru is blooming: 5 must-visit spots to see cherry blossoms

Karnataka
In Cubbon Park, one of Bangalore's most famous green areas, unwind among the trees as the petals of the flowers form a carpet beneath your feet.
These historic neighborhoods in Bangalore are renowned for their tree-lined alleys, which transform into a captivating tunnel of pink and purple during the cherry blossom season.
The lush campus of IIM Bangalore and the surrounding areas on Bannerghatta road are also known for their stunning pink trumpet trees.
Another must-see in any season is the Lalbagh Botanical Garden, but this season's highlight is the contrast of the pink blossoms against the verdant surroundings.
Overwhelmed by pink blossoms at this moment For cyclists and road trip enthusiasts who wish to take in Namma Bengaulu's take on Sakura season, Kanakapura Road is the ideal path.
