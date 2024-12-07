Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

The body of newlywed Induja, found hanging at her husband's residence in Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, showed signs of physical abuse. Her father, Sasidharan, has accused her husband, Abhijith, of torturing and then hanging her. Induja and Abhijith had been in a relationship for two years but married against family approval.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of newlywed Induja, found hanging at her husband's residence in Palode, showed signs of physical abuse. Torture marks were seen reportedly near her eyes and shoulders during an examination conducted by the Nedumangad Tahsildar. Induja's husband, Abhijith, is currently in police custody. Induja's father, Sasidharan, has accused Abhijith of hanging his daughter after torturing her.

Induja, from an Adivasi community, and Abhijith had been in a relationship for two years, but their families did not approve of the marriage. Four months ago, Abhijith called Induja from her home, and they went to a nearby temple to marry. However, their marriage was not legally registered. After their marriage, Induja had little contact with her own family, and her father claims that Abhijith did not allow her family to visit.

Induja was found hanging from a window on the second floor of her husband Abhijith’s house around 1:30 PM yesterday. According to Abhijith’s statement, only his grandmother was at home at the time. Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, an investigation was conducted on the body under the supervision of the Nedumangad Tahsildar.

Induja’s father, Sasidharan, has filed a complaint with the police, raising doubts about his daughter's death, suspecting foul play. Induja's brother, Shinu, also rejected the possibility of her committing suicide, affirming that she would not have taken such a step. Abhijith is currently being questioned by the police for further investigation.

Her relative, Sunil Kumar, has raised serious allegations against her husband and his family following her death. Speaking to Asianet News, he claimed that Induja's parents were not allowed to visit her after the marriage, and she was not permitted to return home. Sunil Kumar stated that Induja was educated and had a respectable job, making it unlikely for her to take her own life. He further accused her husband and his family of subjecting her to both physical and mental abuse, leading to her death. He also pointed out that after the marriage, Induja had only visited her family twice, and her parents were denied access to her.

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

