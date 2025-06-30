VS Achuthanandan's health remains unchanged under close observation by a specialized medical team.

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors at the SUT Hospital in Pattom reported a slight improvement in kidney function of former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, who was admitted after he suffered a heart attack. He is currently on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a special medical team is closely monitoring his health. “Although he is responding to medications, his kidney function has not returned to normal,” a statement released by the hospital on June 30 read.

Doctors are continuing their efforts to normalise his breathing and heart rate. A medical board meeting was held to discuss his health on June 30. VS was admitted to the hospital on June 23. Born in 1923 in Alappuzha district, Achuthanandan rose from humble beginnings to become a powerful voice for the working class, landless peasants, and the marginalised.

A founding member of the CPI(M) following the 1964 party split, the 101-year-old remained a central figure in Kerala politics for over seven decades. Known for his unwavering commitment to leftist ideology and a lifelong crusade against corruption and injustice, he has earned widespread respect across the political spectrum.

