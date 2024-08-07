Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: NCB destroys over 2,700 kg of seized synthetic drugs in Kochi

    Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed of a massive quantity of synthetic drugs, weighing over 2,700 kg, through incineration. The contraband drugs were sourced from Iran, and seven Iranian nationals were arrested in connection with the cases.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 7:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

    The Kochi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has disposed of a massive quantity of synthetic drugs, weighing over 2,700 kg, through incineration. The drugs, including Methamphetamine Hydrochloride (crystal meth) and heroin, were seized in two separate cases over the past year. NCB seized 199.445 kg of heroin in October 2022 and 2,525.675 kg of crystal meth in May 2023.

    The contraband drugs were sourced from Iran, and seven Iranian nationals were arrested in connection with the cases. They have been remanded.

    A High-level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC) was constituted to oversee the disposal process, which included representatives from the NCB and DRI. The committee recommended pre-trial disposal of the drugs, which were then destroyed through incineration at the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) facility in Ambalamedu in Kochi. The committee consisted of Maneesh Kumar IRS, deputy director general (Southern Region), zonal director, Cochin, and deputy director, DRI Cochin.

    The October 2022 seizure of crystal meth was valued at around Rs 15,000 crore, making it the largest drug haul in the country in terms of monetary value. The seizure was part of Operation Samudragupt, which targets ships carrying narcotics through the Indian Ocean region.

