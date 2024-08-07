Renukaswamy murder case: FSL report confirms victim's blood stains found on actor Darshan's clothes

New evidence in the Renukaswamy murder case links actor Darshan to the crime. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed blood stains on Darshan's clothes match the victim's. This critical evidence strengthens the case against Darshan, currently jailed with 16 others. The probe continues.

The Renukaswamy murder case has taken a dramatic turn with new evidence surfacing against actor Darshan. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that blood stains found on Darshan's clothes match those of Renukaswamy, the victim. This critical evidence is a significant blow to Darshan, who is currently in jail along with 16 others, including his best friend Pavithra Gowda, for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Renukaswamy, hailing from Chitradurga, was murdered in Bengaluru, and the investigation has been ongoing. The police had earlier seized Darshan's blue jeans and black round-neck shirt from his house and sent them to the FSL for examination. The FSL analysis revealed that the clothes had blood stains, which were confirmed to be Renukaswamy's.



Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan and all accused's judicial custody extended until August 14

This finding strengthens the case against Darshan, linking him directly to the crime scene. The police had collected the clothes as evidence during their initial investigation, and the FSL report has now provided conclusive proof of Darshan's involvement. The presence of Renukaswamy's blood on Darshan's clothing is seen as the most compelling evidence to date.

The investigation into Renukaswamy's murder continues as the authorities delve deeper into the case, piecing together the events leading to the tragic incident. With the new evidence at hand, the case against Darshan and the other accused individuals has become more substantial.

