Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: FSL report confirms victim's blood stains found on actor Darshan's clothes

    New evidence in the Renukaswamy murder case links actor Darshan to the crime. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed blood stains on Darshan's clothes match the victim's. This critical evidence strengthens the case against Darshan, currently jailed with 16 others. The probe continues.

    Renukaswamy murder case FSL report confirms victim's blood stains found on actor Darshan's clothes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    The Renukaswamy murder case has taken a dramatic turn with new evidence surfacing against actor Darshan. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that blood stains found on Darshan's clothes match those of Renukaswamy, the victim. This critical evidence is a significant blow to Darshan, who is currently in jail along with 16 others, including his best friend Pavithra Gowda, for their alleged involvement in the murder.

    Renukaswamy, hailing from Chitradurga, was murdered in Bengaluru, and the investigation has been ongoing. The police had earlier seized Darshan's blue jeans and black round-neck shirt from his house and sent them to the FSL for examination. The FSL analysis revealed that the clothes had blood stains, which were confirmed to be Renukaswamy's.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan and all accused's judicial custody extended until August 14

    This finding strengthens the case against Darshan, linking him directly to the crime scene. The police had collected the clothes as evidence during their initial investigation, and the FSL report has now provided conclusive proof of Darshan's involvement. The presence of Renukaswamy's blood on Darshan's clothing is seen as the most compelling evidence to date.

    The investigation into Renukaswamy's murder continues as the authorities delve deeper into the case, piecing together the events leading to the tragic incident. With the new evidence at hand, the case against Darshan and the other accused individuals has become more substantial.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka transport dept to revamp DL RC with QR codes and microchips vkp

    Karnataka transport dept to revamp DL, RC with QR codes and microchips

    Bengaluru Namma metro breaks records with over 8.26 lakh commuters in single day on August 6 vkp

    Milestone alert! Bengaluru's Namma Metro sets new record with over 8.26 lakh commuters in single day on Aug 6

    Indian Geological department warns of severe landslides in Kodagu; 2995 families advised to relocate vkp

    Indian Geological dept warns of severe landslides in Kodagu; 2995 families advised to relocate

    Bridge collapse on Karwar-Goa highway sends lorry into Kali river; Driver rescued, traffic halted vkp

    Bridge collapse on Karwar-Goa highway sends lorry into Kali river; Driver rescued, traffic halted

    Karnataka rains Despite heavy monsoon 67% of lakes remain half empty vkp

    Karnataka rains: Despite heavy monsoon, 67% of lakes remain half-empty

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka transport dept to revamp DL RC with QR codes and microchips vkp

    Karnataka transport dept to revamp DL, RC with QR codes and microchips

    Bryan Adams Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December RBA

    Bryan Adams' Kolkata tour tickets: Rock singer set for his India tour in December

    Air Dynasty chopper crashes near Kathmandu, four passengers and pilot on board; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Air Dynasty chopper crashes near Kathmandu, four passengers and pilot on board

    Gunung Padang: 7 reasons to visit oldest pyramid on earth RBA EAI

    Gunung Padang: 7 reasons to visit oldest pyramid on earth

    Wrestling Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Is Wrestler still in contention for bronze? How medals will be decided explained scr

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Is Wrestler still in contention for bronze? How medals will be decided explained

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon