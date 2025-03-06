Kerala: MS Solutions CEO Mohammed Shuhaib surrenders in Christmas exam question paper leak case

Read Full Article

Kozhikode: Mohammed Shuhaib, the CEO of MS Solutions, has surrendered to the Kozhikode Crime Branch in connection with the ongoing question paper leak case. Shuhaib’s surrender follows the High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail application earlier today. The Crime Branch has confirmed that he will be questioned in detail regarding the leak.

Shuhaib, the primary accused in the case, had previously sought anticipatory bail from the Kozhikode District Court, which was also denied. In response, he approached the High Court, which ultimately refused his request for bail. The investigation continues into the leakage of question papers for the Plus One Mathematics exam and the SSLC English exam through MS Solutions.

The case has sparked action from the Education Department. Education Minister V. Sivankutty has instructed the Director of Public Education to initiate departmental proceedings to uncover the source of the leak.

In a related development, the Crime Branch arrested Abdul Nasar, a peon at an unaided school in Melmuri, Malappuram, for his role in the leak. Nasar is accused of leaking the question paper to Fahad, a teacher at MS Solutions. Investigations suggest that the leak occurred due to the relationship between Nasar and Fahad, who worked at the same school.

