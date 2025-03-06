ED raids locations in Kerala, Bengaluru, and other cities across India in SDPI probe

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at 14 locations across India in connection with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) case.

Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 14 locations in connection with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) case. The locations being raided include the SDPI Headquarters in New Delhi, along with an additional premises in the city.

Other locations includes in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram in Kerala, Bengaluru, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Thane, Chennai, Pakur in Jharkhand, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

SDPI chief MK Faizy arrested over alleged PFI links, money laundering

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took the national president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Moideen Kutty K alias MK Faizy into custody, citing allegations that under his leadership, continues to promote the ideology and objectives of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and receives financial support from it. 

Sources familiar with the case reported that Faizy, 55, a resident of Palakkad, Kerala, was apprehended at Delhi airport around 9:30 PM on Monday (Mar 03). His arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) follows a raid conducted by the financial investigation agency at his Kerala residence on February 28.

In addition to Faizy, two former chairpersons of PFI, OMA Salam and E Abubacker, who were among the organization’s top leaders, have also been detained.
The ED had previously linked Faizy to Kerala-based PFI leader Abdul Razak BP in 2022, alleging that he was involved in fund-raising activities, including a Rs 2 lakh transaction to a specific account.

A press release from the ED read, "During search proceedings conducted on 03.12.2020 at various locations belonging to PFI and its office bearers, numerous incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered and seized, that establishes that PFI used to control, fund and supervise the activities of SDPI; that SDPI is a front of PFI having common members/cadres and leaders; that SDPI was dependent on PFI for its day-to-day functions, policy making, selecting candidates for election campaign, public programs, cadre mobilization and other related activities."

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), established in 2009 and based in Delhi, is believed to function as the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The Union government banned PFI in September 2022, citing its alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

