Modi govt's pro-Israel stance unprecedented for India: Prakash Karat at CPI(M) meet in Kerala

The CPI(M) state conference commenced with Senior Politburo Coordinator Prakash Karat inaugurating the delegates' meeting in Kerala's Kollam. In his speech, Karat strongly criticized the Modi government's Middle East policy, accusing it of unprecedented support for Israel and aligning with the US.

Kollam: The CPI(M) state conference kicked off in Kollam on Thursday (Mar 6) with the inauguration of the delegates' meeting presided over by Senior leader and Politburo Coordinator Prakash Karat. The meeting also saw the presentation of the report by CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan, in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In his speech, Prakash Karat sharply criticized the Modi government's middle east policy. "Narendra Modi government supported Israel in the war, Modi government allowed export of weapons. This is unprecedented for India. Traditionally, since independence, India supports Palestine. Modi aligned with the US," Karat remarked.

He also addressed the issue of the quadrilateral alliance, stating, "The last thing the quadrilateral alliance, the only purpose of America is to use a security alliance and to use it against China."

Earlier on February 21, Kerala CM Pinarayai Vijayan while addressing the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Koch said that Kerala is set to transform into a major investment hub.

Addressing global investors, policymakers, and industry experts, he highlighted Kerala's evolving investment landscape and the state's efforts to build an investor-friendly environment.

He said, "Kerala is a state renowned for its natural beauty and has been an attraction for tourists from within the country and abroad. Kerala's investment scenario is on the cusp of history. We are witnessing progress and change for the better in our investment arena."

He added, "It is at this juncture that this Summit is taking place, bringing together global investors, visionaries in the field, experts and policymakers aiming to explore the investment potential of Kerala and witness our initiatives towards building an investor-friendly architecture in the state. The changes we have brought about now are not incremental but substantial."

He emphasized the government's role in creating a favourable investment climate, stating that Kerala's policies are designed not just for short-term gains but for long-term economic transformation.

"Kerala has become a noteworthy example of achieving a high score in human development indicators, is now taking a leap towards achieving the status of an investment hub. The government here considers that it has a great role to play as a facilitator and a catalyst. We have taken a holistic view and are paying equal attention to all matters from policy formulation to the last mile implementation," he added.

