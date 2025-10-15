Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty addressed a controversy at a school in Ernakulam where a student was denied entry for wearing a hijab, calling the action unconstitutional.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 15 (ANI): Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday addressed the ongoing controversy over students wearing hijabs in schools, stressing that the matter should be resolved amicably at the school level while upholding children's constitutional rights.

Speaking on the issue, Sivankutty said, "There was an issue at St. Rita's School in Ernakulam regarding students' uniforms, and a child was not allowed to enter the classroom. The action taken by the school authorities was unconstitutional. The Deputy Director of Ernakulam was assigned to investigate the incident. The Deputy Director's report stated that the school management had committed a serious mistake. Based on this, the government has issued certain directives. The child's rights cannot be denied."

He further said that the school management must design an appropriate headscarf that matches the uniform to resolve the issue. "If these instructions are not followed, the government will take strict action. This is Kerala."

State Education Minister said that certain groups are trying to create communal divisions over such incidents. "The government's stand is clear, we will proceed strictly in accordance with the rights enshrined in the Constitution and relevant court rulings. If a consensus has been reached at the school level, that is a welcome development."

Earlier on Tuesday, reacting to reports of a Catholic school being shut for two days due to the controversy, Sivankutty reiterated that school management must design an appropriate headscarf that matches the uniform to resolve the issue. (ANI)

