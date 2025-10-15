Kerala IT professional Anandu Aji allegedly died by suicide, leaving a note accusing RSS activists of mental, physical, and sexual harassment. While Minister V. Sivankutty and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have demanded a serious investigation.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 15 (ANI): Kerala Minister V. Sivankutty has demanded "serious investigation" into the death of IT professional Anandu Aji, who died allegedly by suicide, after he mentioned harassment by RSS activists in his purported suicide note.

"...In the suicide note, he wrote that RSS activists had mentally and physically harassed him. He also mentioned things that could not be spoken about on television. Based on this, a serious investigation into the matter is being demanded," Minister Sivankutty said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - Dakshin Kerala has denied the allegations of sexual abuse, calling them "dubious and baseless."

In a statement issued on Monday, RSS-Dakshin Kerala demanded an independent probe into the engineer's death and the allegations levelled against the organisation in the reported suicide note.

"The unnatural death of Anandu Aji, one of our Swayamsevaks from Elikkulam at Kottayam District, is very much sad and unfortunate... RSS Kottayam also demands for comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading towards the unnatural death of Anandu Aji, along with the suicide note which appeared on Instagram and some Social Media Platforms, soon after his death," the statement read.

"It contains some dubious and baseless allegations against the Sangh, which he claims as the cause of his Suicide... In a written petition filed with the District Police, RSS Kottayam calls for a thorough and impartial enquiry. We are of the firm opinion that an Independent inquiry will not only bring out the real cause of his unnatural death, but also ensure the innocence of RSS in this unfortunate incident also," it added.

The organisation further said that Anandu Aji's family had been associated with the Sangh for several years.

"For several years, his family has been associated with the Sangh. Anandu's father, Late Sri. Aji was a Karyakartha of Sangh. At this sad and unfortunate moment, we firmly stand with the family and pray the Almighty to give solace to Anandu's soul," the RSS statement said.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called for a thorough investigation into the "allegations of sexual abuse" against the RSS, following the suspected suicide of the young software engineer.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi, citing the victim's reported suicide message, claimed that he was abused by multiple members of the RSS and said that the leadership must take immediate action on these allegations. (ANI)

