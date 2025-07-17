Minister Chinju Rani's remarks on the electrocution death of a Class 8 student in Kollam sparked controversy. Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered an urgent probe and directed the Director of Public Education to submit a report.

Kollam: Kerala Minister J Chinju Rani has stirred up a controversy over a comment on the 13-year-old child who died due to electrocution. The victim, Mithun, an eighth-grade student at Thevalakkara Boys High School, lost his life while attempting to retrieve a shoe that had fallen onto a school building. Speaking at a public event in Ernakulam, she stated that the accident wasn't due to any fault of the teachers and that the child climbed onto the shed despite warnings from classmates.

Minister's Statement

"The accident occurred when the boy climbed onto the shed to retrieve a shoe. His foot slipped, and he grabbed a high-voltage power line. The electricity passed through him, and he died instantly. This isn't the teachers' fault. But do we realize how dangerous it can be when children climb onto such structures while playing? We often forget. A child went to school in the morning, ready for the day, and returned dead. We can't blame the teachers. We understand that he climbed up there despite his classmates telling him not to. How many such incidents occur?"

Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced that an urgent inquiry has been initiated. The Director of Public Education has been instructed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and submit a detailed report without delay. Additionally, he confirmed that higher education officials in Kollam district have been directed to take appropriate action.