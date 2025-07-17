A student was tragically electrocuted at a school in Kollam while attempting to retrieve a shoe.

Kollam: In a heartbreaking incident, a 13-year-old student died after being electrocuted at school on Thursday morning. The victim, Mithun, an eighth-grade student at Thevalakkara Boys High School, lost his life while attempting to retrieve a shoe that had fallen onto a school building.

Eyewitness Accounts

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred when Mithun climbed onto the roof of an iron-sheet shed built next to the school for bicycle parking. A shoe had landed on the shed, and in his attempt to retrieve it, Mithun slipped. Tragically, during the fall, he came into contact with a three-phase power line passing overhead and was electrocuted.

Teachers and fellow students rushed Mithun to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident, but doctors could not save his life.

Government Responds, Inquiry Ordered

Education Minister V. Sivankutty expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced that an urgent inquiry has been initiated. The Director of Public Education has been instructed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and submit a detailed report without delay. Additionally, the Minister confirmed that higher education officials in Kollam district have been directed to take appropriate action.