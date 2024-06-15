Kerala: Mild tremors hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions; Check Details

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Thrissur and Palakkad districts in Kerala, causing brief panic among residents. The tremors felt around 8:15 am in Thrissur and 8:30 am in Palakkad.

On Saturday morning, tremors lasting a few seconds were felt in various locations across Thrissur and Palakkad districts, causing panic among residents. The National Center for Seismology recorded an earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude. There were no reports of casualties or damages. In Thrissur, residents reported that the ground began shaking suddenly following a loud thundering noise around 8:15 am. The mild earthquake was felt in Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Pazhanji, Guruvayur, and Chowannur areas of Thrissur.

In Palakkad, residents of Kumaranellur and Thrithala felt tremors around 8:30 am on Friday. Reports indicated that the tremors lasted for approximately 10-20 seconds. Authorities in Palakkad district have initiated measures to verify the occurrence of the earthquake.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS), the Indian government's agency for monitoring earthquake activity, reported on X that the earthquake's epicenter was located at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kilometers. Officials from the state Geology department and other agencies have been dispatched to the affected regions to conduct further investigations into the incident.



