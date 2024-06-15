Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Mild tremors hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions; Check Details

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Thrissur and Palakkad districts in Kerala, causing brief panic among residents. The tremors felt around 8:15 am in Thrissur and 8:30 am in Palakkad.
     

    Kerala: Mild tremors earthquake hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions on Saturday june 15 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    On Saturday morning, tremors lasting a few seconds were felt in various locations across Thrissur and Palakkad districts, causing panic among residents. The National Center for Seismology recorded an earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude. There were no reports of casualties or damages. In Thrissur, residents reported that the ground began shaking suddenly following a loud thundering noise around 8:15 am. The mild earthquake was felt in Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Pazhanji, Guruvayur, and Chowannur areas of Thrissur.

    In Palakkad, residents of Kumaranellur and Thrithala felt tremors around 8:30 am on Friday. Reports indicated that the tremors lasted for approximately 10-20 seconds. Authorities in Palakkad district have initiated measures to verify the occurrence of the earthquake.

    The National Center for Seismology (NCS), the Indian government's agency for monitoring earthquake activity, reported on X that the earthquake's epicenter was located at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kilometers. Officials from the state Geology department and other agencies have been dispatched to the affected regions to conduct further investigations into the incident.
     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case anr

    ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre's decision to block Health Minister Veena George's travel to Kuwait anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre's decision to block Health Minister Veena George's travel to Kuwait

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days june 14 update; Check details anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days; Check details

    Recent Stories

    G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy gcw

    G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

    football Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points snt

    Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI RBA

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI

    No toilet, water breaks for Amazon India workers till targets are met: Report gcw

    No toilet, water breaks for Amazon India workers till targets are met: Report

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon