A temple priest in Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman after promising to marry her. The accused, Rahul, a resident of Thoongampara, was taken into custody.

Thiruvananthapuram: A temple priest has been arrested here in a case involving sexual assault and financial fraud. The accused, identified as Rahul from Thoongampara, was taken into custody by the Kattakkada Police.

The case was filed after Rahul allegedly assaulted a woman by promising to marry her. He is also accused of cheating her out of nearly ₹7 lakh.

According to reports, Rahul has worked as a priest in several temples in the area, including the Anacode Subrahmanya Temple. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.