Excise officials in Chengannur have busted a drug racket, seizing a total of 3.5 kg of ganja in two separate raids under 'Operation Thunder'. One of the accused, a man from Assam, was caught selling drugs while pretending to be a fish vendor.

Alappuzha: The Excise department in Chengannur has seized a total of 3.5 kg of ganja and arrested two people in separate raids conducted as part of 'Operation Thunder'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the first case, officials nabbed an Assam native who was selling ganja under the cover of a fish stall in Mannar. The team seized two kilos of ganja from him. In a separate incident in Budhanur, a man from Bengal was arrested with 1.5 kg of ganja.

The Assam native, identified as Binoy Daimary, was running a fish stall on the Mavelikkara-Mannar road. He was selling fresh fish during the day, but his real business was selling fresh ganja. Locals found it suspicious that his stall was getting a lot of visitors, especially youngsters, late at night. They tipped off the Excise department.

Vlogger Arrested: Anti Drug Activist Exposed On Live Stream For Substance Use!

Acting on the information, a team led by Excise Circle Inspector T. Rajeev raided the stall. They found two kilos of ganja cleverly hidden along with the fish. According to reports, many young people used to frequent his stall at night to buy drugs.

In the second bust, which took place not far from Mannar, officials arrested a man from West Bengal. The accused, 26-year-old Sanatan Sarkar from Harirampur, was caught with 1.5 kg of ganja on the Puliyoor-Mannar road in Budhanur. An Excise team led by Range Inspector V. Sajeev made the arrest.

Kerala: Massive Drug Crackdown in Pathanamthitta Sparks Attention! Read Details