A man from Kerala, Krishna S. Pai, gained online fame after turning a simple room into a cinematic rain set to film a toy car. His viral Instagram video, which revealed the simple behind-the-scenes setup, earned praise from global automobile brands like Porsche and Audi for its creativity.

A man from Kerala turned a simple room into a cinematic rain set, all to shoot a toy car video, and ended up catching the attention of global automobile brands online. The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by user Krishna S. Pai, providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes peek into the illusion's creation. In order to create a dramatic, ground-level view, Krishna was seen in the movie reclining flat on the ground and meticulously putting his camera on a tripod at a low angle.

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What first appeared disorganised quickly began to make sense. He continually sprayed water into the air with a spray bottle, which, when seen through the lens, gave the impression of intense rain or a blizzard. Lighting, perspective, and timing all worked together to turn an unremarkable area into something much more dramatic, despite the setup's simplicity.

The video then cut to the finished product, which showed a toy automobile stopped in the midst of a violent storm with what appeared to be sheets of rain falling all around it. Given how basic the instruments were, the illusion was impressive.

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Krishna captioned the post with a cheeky line: “Made a whole rain scene just in case Porsche is scrolling.” What followed next made the moment even bigger.

Social Media Reacts

Major automakers were also impressed by the clip, in addition to spectators.

Porsche responded to the video, writing, “That’s some serious scene-building. Respect the effort. There's no way we're scrolling past this.” Audi also chimed in, commenting, “Proof that even simple tools can create something extraordinary. Beautifully done!”

Several people noted how uncommon it was for international corporations to interact directly with such imaginative content, and their comments turned became the post's main feature.

In addition to the corporate shout-outs, viewers expressed their enthusiasm for the setup's inventiveness in the comments area. A number of people said that the creator's utilisation of commonplace objects to create a high-production look was both amazing and motivating.

While some applauded the effort and attention to detail that went into creating the illusion, others quipped that the film had effectively "summoned" leading automakers into the comments area.

The video was notable for its deft execution rather than its costly technology or intricate settings. It also sparked a number of conversations on how often all it takes to create visually striking content was a solid idea, a little perseverance, and a willingness to try new things rather than large expenditures.