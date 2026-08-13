In a shocking case from Andhra Pradesh, a woman allegedly murdered her husband of 20 years with help from her lover. Police say she planned the killing because her husband was an obstacle to her two-year-long affair.

Hyderabad: Police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a woman and her lover for a shocking crime. They allegedly murdered her husband of 20 years, Mangineni Venkita Subrahmanyam. The accused are his wife, Uma Devi, and her lover, Charala Subrahmanyam. The whole story came to light after a detailed police investigation.

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According to the police, Uma Devi and Mangineni Venkita Subrahmanyam had been married for nearly 20 years. However, investigators claim that for the last two years, Uma Devi was having an affair with Charala Subrahmanyam. They decided to kill her husband because they felt he was standing in the way of their relationship.

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The police investigation revealed that the murder happened on August 7. After killing him, the duo tried to cover their tracks. They staged the scene to make it look like he had died in a road accident, police added.