Kerala man held hostage in Cambodia by fraudsters, demand Rs 15 lakh ransom; family seeks govt help

Kozhikode: A Malayali man, who has been held captive by an online scam gang in Cambodia for nearly six months, can only be released if a ransom of Rs 15 lakh is paid, his family has claimed. Rajeevan, a native of Perambra in Kozhikode, fell victim to a fraudulent job offer and ended up in Cambodia, where he has been detained by scam operators.

His family, already facing the threat of their house being seized, has urged the central government to take immediate action for his release.

According to Rajeevan’s family, he was lured by agents from Pathanamthitta who promised him a legitimate job in Thailand. On June 10, he arrived in Bangkok, where an agent named Jojin allegedly took him to Cambodia. Upon reaching Poipet, Rajeevan was handed over to an online scam gang.

Realizing the fraud, he attempted to escape but was captured again and imprisoned in another location. Unable to secure his release, Rajeevan's family is urgently appealing to the government for intervention to bring him back safely.

