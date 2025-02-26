Temperature soars in Kerala, IMD sounds yellow alert in Kasaragod and Kannur districts; Details

With rising temperatures across Kerala, authorities have issued a heatwave alert, urging people to take precautions against heatstroke, dehydration, and heat exhaustion. The IMD has declared a yellow alert for Kasaragod and Kannur, warning that temperatures could reach up to 39°C.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Kerala, predicting a significant rise in temperatures. A yellow alert has been declared in Kasaragod and Kannur, where temperatures may soar up to 39°C. Authorities have advised the public to remain cautious due to the increased risk of heatstroke.

In addition, districts like Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta are expected to experience temperatures rising up to 37°C. Given the possibility of heat-related illnesses, people are urged to take necessary precautions.

Officials have specifically warned against direct exposure to sunlight between 11 AM and 3 PM to minimize the risk of heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

Precautionary Measures to Combat Extreme Heat and Related Health Risks

Rising temperatures can lead to severe health issues such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration. To stay safe, the public is advised to follow these essential precautions:

1. Avoid direct sun exposure between 11 AM and 3 PM to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses.

2. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of clean water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

3. Avoid dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks, especially during the daytime.

4. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing to stay cool.

5. Use protective gear when stepping out, such as footwear, umbrellas, or hats, to shield yourself from extreme heat.

6. Consume fresh fruits and vegetables in large quantities. ORS solutions and electrolyte-rich drinks are also recommended.

7. Fire hazards may increase in areas like markets, buildings, and waste disposal sites. Fire safety audits should be conducted, and strict safety measures must be followed. Those residing near such locations should remain extra cautious.

8. Risk of wildfires may rise due to intense heat. Residents near forest areas and tourists must take necessary precautions and strictly follow forest department guidelines to prevent accidental fires.

By adhering to these preventive measures, individuals can safeguard their health and well-being during the extreme heatwave.

