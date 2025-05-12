Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor,' destroying 21 terrorist facilities. In a heartwarming tribute, 17 families in Kushinagar named their newborn daughters 'Sindoor' to honor the operation and the Indian forces.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, left the nation shaken. The attackers specifically targeted and shot only men, revealing the horror of the massacre. In retaliation, India initiated 'Operation Sindoor' fifteen days later. The Indian military carried out this mission and destroyed 21 terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in nine different places. The term "Sindoor" has since transcended its precise definition and come to represent emotion, power, and patriotism.

A tribute to Indian forces

An extraordinary expression of this sentiment was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. Inspired by the procedure and its importance, the family of 17 baby girls gave them the name "Sindoor" in a matter of two days.

The principal of Kushinagar Medical College, Dr. R K Shahi, claims that 17 girls who were born there in a 48-hour period were all given the name "Sindoor" by their families. For some families, the name is more than simply a word; it is a symbol of respect and a profound emotional homage to the country.

According to Archana Shahi, a resident of Kushinagar's Bhedihari village who just gave birth to a daughter, her family has already chosen to call the kid "Sindoor." According to her spouse, Ajit Shahi, "'Sindoor' is an inspiration for us." Archana remembered the Pahalgam attack's horror and the Indian Army's prompt action.

Priyanka Devi from the Padrauna region also named her daughter ‘Sindoor’. She shared that she holds deep respect for the army’s operation, and naming her daughter after it is a way of honouring that feeling.

In Bhathahi Babu village, Vyasmuni’s wife expressed pride in naming her newborn daughter ‘Sindoor’. She said she chose the name to instil courage in her child.