A man from Attingal landed himself in major trouble in Kollam. He followed his wife to the Chathannoor police station, where she was going to file a complaint against him for assault. Cops found his behaviour suspicious, searched him, and found MDMA and a knife in his pockets.

In a bizarre incident in Kollam's Chathannoor, a man who followed his wife to the police station ended up getting arrested for possessing MDMA. The man, Sanalkumar from Attingal, had also brought a knife with him to the station.

The police arrested him after his strange and aggressive behaviour made them suspicious. A search revealed the MDMA and the weapon.

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The couple had come to Chathannoor to attend a relative's post-funeral ceremony. After the event, they got into an argument, during which Sanalkumar brutally beat his wife. To file a complaint, his wife took an auto-rickshaw and headed to the Chathannoor police station.

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Sanalkumar followed her on his two-wheeler and also reached the station. Once there, he started acting aggressively. The police on duty found his behaviour suspicious and decided to search him. They found over a gram of MDMA in his pants pocket, along with a knife.

The police have stated that they are now investigating Sanalkumar's background, especially after he walked right into a police station with illegal drugs.