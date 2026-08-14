In a shocking incident from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his father while he was asleep. The teenager then died by suicide by jumping in front of a metro train.

Noida: In a truly tragic incident from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his father while he was sleeping and then ended his own life by jumping in front of a metro train. The father has been identified as Raju Sharma, a tuition teacher. The son jumped before a train at the Noida Sector 52 metro station. Police said these heartbreaking events took place on Wednesday morning.

According to the police's initial investigation, the boy had been living with his father, Raju Sharma, for the last three months in a rented house in Garhi Chaukhandi village. The boy's mother was separated from his father and lived somewhere else. Police mentioned that the teenager was suffering from severe depression. They believe this was because of his father's very strict behaviour and his mother not being around.

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On early Wednesday morning, the boy allegedly killed his father as he slept. After that, he went to the Sector 52 metro station and jumped in front of an approaching train. Metro staff and security officials rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. After the necessary legal formalities, his body was sent for a post-mortem and then handed over to the family.

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However, the fact that his father, Raju Sharma, had been murdered only came to light later, on Thursday night. Raju Sharma's brother, Arun, had approached the police to report him missing. When police and Arun went to the rented house in Garhi Chaukhandi after getting reports of a foul smell, they found Raju Sharma's body inside.

The Sector 49 police are now investigating the case further.