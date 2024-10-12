Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Major accident averted as 72 ft tall 'Kettukala' figure topples at Ochira Parabrahma Temple (WATCH)

    A 72-foot-tall Kettukala effigy named Kalabhairavan collapsed during the Ochira Parabrahma Temple festival in Kollam. The incident occurred while the effigy was being lifted by a crane. No injuries were reported.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    Kollam: A massive 'Kettukala' figure prepared for the 'Kalakettu' festival at the Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam collapsed today (Oct 12). The 72-foot-tall ox figures, named Kalabhairavan, fell while being lifted by a crane. The structure tilted to one side during the lifting process and collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. A major accident was averted as people had been moved away from the vicinity.

    Devotees from fifty-two regions of Onattukara traditionally bring Kettukala figures in a procession to the Padanilam near the temple. Kalabhairavan was the tallest Kettukala this year. The figure took a month of effort to create. The 72-foot-tall effigy had a head that measured 17.75 feet in height. 20 tons of iron and 26 tons of hay were used in its construction. Kalabhairavan's forehead plate was 32 feet long. It was reportedly made at a cost of Rs 14 lakhs. The festival is part of the 28th Onam celebrations at the Ochira Temple.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

