Kerala: Major accident averted as 72 ft tall 'Kettukala' figure topples at Ochira Parabrahma Temple (WATCH)

A 72-foot-tall Kettukala effigy named Kalabhairavan collapsed during the Ochira Parabrahma Temple festival in Kollam. The incident occurred while the effigy was being lifted by a crane. No injuries were reported.

Kollam: A massive 'Kettukala' figure prepared for the 'Kalakettu' festival at the Ochira Parabrahma Temple in Kollam collapsed today (Oct 12). The 72-foot-tall ox figures, named Kalabhairavan, fell while being lifted by a crane. The structure tilted to one side during the lifting process and collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. A major accident was averted as people had been moved away from the vicinity.

Also Read: Kerala: Actor Siddique questioned and released in rape case; no documents submitted

Devotees from fifty-two regions of Onattukara traditionally bring Kettukala figures in a procession to the Padanilam near the temple. Kalabhairavan was the tallest Kettukala this year. The figure took a month of effort to create. The 72-foot-tall effigy had a head that measured 17.75 feet in height. 20 tons of iron and 26 tons of hay were used in its construction. Kalabhairavan's forehead plate was 32 feet long. It was reportedly made at a cost of Rs 14 lakhs. The festival is part of the 28th Onam celebrations at the Ochira Temple.

Also Read: Film piracy: THIS is how 'Tamilrockers' members hid cameras in theatres to film newly released movies

Latest Videos