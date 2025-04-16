Businessman Robert Vadra, after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Gurugram land case, stated that he stands by the truth and is prepared to face "unjust pressure."

New Delhi: After being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Gurugram land case, Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday morning said that he believes in the "truth" and was ready to face any kind of "unjust pressure".

"I'm here for any kind of unjust pressure. I believe in the truth, and truth will prevail," Vadra posted on Facebook.

His remarks come after claiming that restrictions were put on his "birthday week seva". Taking a veiled dig at the government, Vadra said that he would continue to fulfil the basic needs of people till the time he was stopped from speaking against "injustice" towards minorities.

"Nothing is going to deter me from fulfilling people's wishes and needs," he said.

"My Birthday Week Seva has been paused for a few days. Plans I have made for feeding the elderly and gifts for all the children in different areas will be continued as soon as I get over the 'Government's ways of stopping Me', from doing good and speaking about their unjust behaviour towards minorities, or if there are wishes and talks of me being in politics," Vadra added.

Alleging that federal agencies were being misused, Vadra, after hours of Enforcement Directorate questioning in connection to the Gurugram land case, asserted that he had nothing to hide. Meanwhile, sources said the Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman Robert Vadra again for questioning tomorrow, April 16, in connection to the Gurugram land case.

After hours of grilling, Robert Vadra left the ED office after interrogation in the Gurugram land case."All the questions which I have answered before are being answered again. There is no issue. I have nothing to hide. Everything is answered; everything will be answered again," Vadra said.

Speaking to reporters, Vadra said whenever he does something good for the people, the opposition tries to suppress him."Whenever I talk for the people, they will try to suppress me. It's a political vendetta. They misuse the power of the probing agencies. I do not have any fear, as I have nothing to hide," Varda said.

He said that he submitted more than 20,000 documents to the agency in 2019, too, calling the summons "politically motivated."

"23,000 documents were submitted in 2019. The case that they are asking me about is a 20-year-old case. This is politically motivated. We abide by all the rules and regulations when we do any transaction. The ruling government always misuses the agency. They can ask me as many questions. I have nothing to hide. All is good," Vadra said.

Robert Vadra expressed his discontent over the matter, stating that there was "nothing" in the case and hoping for a conclusion in the investigation."Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar... I hope there is a conclusion. They call me when they want to digress from the original issues," Vadra said.

Congress supporters who were there with Vadra were also chanting slogans, "Jab jab Modi darta hai, ED ko aage karta hai," referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government allegedly using the probing agencies to create pressure on the opposition.