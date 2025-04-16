A woman and her two daughters died in a self-immolation incident in Kollam’s Karunagappally, reportedly triggered by a family property dispute. The postmortem will be conducted at Vandanam Medical College, Alappuzha today.

Kollam: In a tragic incident from Karunagappally, the postmortem of a woman named Thara and her two daughters, who died after she allegedly set herself and the children on fire, will be conducted today at Alappuzha Vandanam Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening when Thara, reportedly distressed over a property dispute with her husband’s family, poured kerosene on herself and her daughters—1.5-year-old Athmika and 6-year-old Anamika—and set them ablaze.

All three, who suffered severe burns, were rushed to Vandanam Medical College but later succumbed to their injuries. Police suspect that ongoing tensions over a family property share may have driven Thara to the extreme act. An argument had reportedly broken out between her and her in-laws earlier that day.

Authorities had earlier intervened after Thara had made suicidal threats, attempting to counsel her. However, after returning to her rented house with her children, she allegedly carried out the fatal act.

Thara’s husband, Girish, who works abroad, was on his way back to Kerala at the time of the incident. After the postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. The remains of all three victims are currently kept at Vandanam Medical College. Thara died during treatment in the evening, while the children passed away later in the night.