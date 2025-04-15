Kerala Ayurveda: A natural solution to modern lifestyle disorders
Discover how Kerala’s traditional Ayurvedic therapies offer natural and holistic solutions for managing lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and PCOS.
Lifestyle diseases
Stress, diabetes, hypertension, obesity—lifestyle diseases are on the rise. Ayurveda offers preventive and curative support through personalized healing.
Kerala's Ayurvedic Approach
Kerala's Ayurveda treats not just symptoms, but the cause. It combines- Diet (Ahara), Routine (Dinacharya), Herbal Therapy, and Detox (Panchakarma).
For Diabetes (Prameha)
Kerala uses herbs like Guduchi, Nisha (turmeric), and Vijaysar, along with personalized diets to control blood sugar and improve metabolism.
For Hypertension
Regulating Blood Pressure
Ayurvedic oils like Dhanwantharam Thailam and practices like Shirodhara help calm the mind and stabilize blood pressure.
For Obesity
Balancing Hormones & Weight
Treatments like Udwarthanam (herbal powder massage) and herbal infusions help detox the body, reduce fat, and restore hormonal balance.
Everyday Tips from Kerala Ayurveda
Daily Lifestyle Hacks
1. Start with warm water + ginger
2. Avoid food after sunset
3. Regular Abhyanga (self-massage)
4. Use local, seasonal foods