A 40-year-old pilgrim from Karnataka, Maruthi Hariharan, died, and around 30 others were injured when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near Erumeli, on Wednesday morning.
- Home
- India
- Live India News Updates on April 16: Kerala: Devotee from Karnataka dies as bus overturns on way to Sabarimala, 30 injured
Live India News Updates on April 16: Kerala: Devotee from Karnataka dies as bus overturns on way to Sabarimala, 30 injured
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Live India News Updates on April 16: Kerala: Devotee from Karnataka dies as bus overturns on way to Sabarimala, 30 injured
Live India News Updates on April 16: 'I believe in Truth, will face any unjust pressure': Robert Vadra after ED questioning in Gurugram land case
Businessman Robert Vadra, after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Gurugram land case, stated that he stands by the truth and is prepared to face "unjust pressure."
Live India News Updates on April 16: RBI likely to cut Repo Rate by 50 basis points in June-August cycle: SBI Report
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 9 announced a 25-basis-point (bps) cut in the repo rate, reducing it from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent.
Live India News Updates on April 16: Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals neutralised in encounter near Kondagaon-Narayanpur border, search ops underway
Two hardcore Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Kondagaon-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh. Bastar IG Sundarraj P. confirmed the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and the bodies from the site.
Live India News Updates on April 16: J-K: Mild earthquake of magnitude 2.4 jolts Kishtwar
A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.4 struck Kishtwar district in Jammu & Kashmir early on April 16, 2025. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 5:14 am IST at a depth of 5 km. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.
Live India News Updates on April 16: Jharkhand: Security forces recover five powerful IEDs in Chaibasa; Naxal bunkers also destroyed
Security forces in Jharkhand's Chaibasa recovered five powerful IEDs during an anti-Naxal search operation. The explosives, believed to be planted to target security forces in forest and hilly regions near Jaraikela, were destroyed on-site.
Live India News Updates on April 16: ED attaches Sahara Group's Aamby Valley land worth Rs 1,460 cr in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kolkata has provisionally attached 707 acres of land, valued at approximately Rs. 1,460 crore, in and around Aamby Valley City, Lonavala, as part of its ongoing investigation into the Sahara Group's alleged money laundering activities.
Live India News Updates on April 16: Kerala: Woman sets herself and two daughters on fire in Kollam amid family dispute, all three dead
A woman and her two daughters died in a self-immolation incident in Kollam’s Karunagappally, reportedly triggered by a family property dispute. The postmortem will be conducted at Vandanam Medical College, Alappuzha today.
Live India News Updates on April 16: Delhi: Woman found dead with bullet wounds in Shahdara identified, close friend on run
A 20-year-old woman named Saira was allegedly shot dead by a male friend after an argument in East Delhi's GTB Enclave on Monday night. Police found Saira's body with two close-range bullet wounds, and a manhunt has been launched for the accused.