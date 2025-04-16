Kerala Weather Forecast, April 16: Mostly sunny morning, stormy afternoon
Kerala Weather Forecast, April 16: Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam will see high temperatures and humidity, making it feel hotter than the actual temperature.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Kerala Weather Forecast, April 16: Wednesday will be hot and humid across major cities in Kerala. Some cities may experience showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31.1°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C
Kochi will see mostly sunny skies through the morning. There may be a thunderstorm in parts of the city by the afternoon. High humidity levels will make it feel hotter than it is.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 32.7°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C
Some cloud cover in morning, but skies will clear as the day progresses. The heat will remain strong, especially during mid-afternoon.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33.8°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41.1°C Chances of brief afternoon showers. The humidity and heat will make the day more uncomfortable.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Kollam will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a thunderstorm likely in the afternoon. The atmosphere will remain humid throughout the day.