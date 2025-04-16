Image Credit : Freepik

Kochi

Max Temperature: 31.1°C

Min Temperature: 26.1°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38.9°C

Kochi will see mostly sunny skies through the morning. There may be a thunderstorm in parts of the city by the afternoon. High humidity levels will make it feel hotter than it is.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 32.7°C

Min Temperature: 20°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39.4°C

Some cloud cover in morning, but skies will clear as the day progresses. The heat will remain strong, especially during mid-afternoon.