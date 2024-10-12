Kerala: Actor Siddique questioned and released in rape case; no documents submitted

Malayalam actor Siddique was questioned and released in connection with a rape case filed by an actress. He denied ongoing contact with the complainant after 2016 and claimed no meeting at a hotel.

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Siddique was questioned and subsequently released today in connection with a rape case filed by an actress. He did not provide any documents to the police, informing them that he no longer has the camera, iPad, and phone he used during 2016-17. SP Merin Joseph conducted the preliminary inquiry, while the SIT stated that no decisions have been made regarding further notices for questioning.

Siddique clarified that there were no ongoing phone calls or chats with the complainant after 2016. He emphasized that he had not invited her to the hotel, aside from seeing her at the theatre, and reiterated that he did not meet her at the hotel. Additionally, Siddique submitted his bank account details, providing information for four accounts as requested by the police, although no statements were recorded during this session. Further proceedings in Siddique's case will await the Supreme Court's hearing.

