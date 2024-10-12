Film piracy: THIS is how 'Tamilrockers' members hid cameras in theatres to film newly released movies

Kochi police arrested two Tamilrockers members for filming and distributing pirated movies. They filmed in recliner seats, hiding cameras under blankets, and reserved adjacent seats to avoid detection.

Kochi: More details have emerged about 'Tamilrockers' involved in filming and distributing pirated versions of movies. Reports indicate that the group filmed in recliner seats at theatres, selecting those venues specifically for their reclining options. They filmed while lying down, hiding the camera under a blanket.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Contestant salaries revealed

To avoid detection during the filming, the group made preparations to ensure that no one around would become suspicious. Members of the group would sit in adjacent seats, purchasing tickets for up to five people close to the filming location. They would reserve seats in the middle section of the theater, aiming to shoot new releases on the very first day.

Two members of the Tamil rockers arrested in Kochi have reportedly filmed pirated versions of 33 films to date, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada movies. The theaters selected for filming were primarily in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. Investigations have not found evidence of involvement from theatre owners in the scheme.

On the day the film "ARM," starring Tovino Thomas, premiered, a pirated version was released. Following complaints from the film's producers, the Kochi Cyber Police conducted a swift investigation and apprehended the suspects in Bengaluru. The accused, Kumaraswamy and Praveen Kumar from Sathymangalam in Tamil Nadu, were caught while returning from shooting the Tamil film "Vettaiyan."

The group recorded "ARM" at a theater in Coimbatore and distributed the pirated film via Telegram. They are part of a gang known for producing pirated versions of South Indian films for profit.

Also Read: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman

Latest Videos