A 20-year-old woman named Saira was allegedly shot dead by a male friend after an argument in East Delhi's GTB Enclave on Monday night. Police found Saira's body with two close-range bullet wounds, and a manhunt has been launched for the accused.

Delhi: In a shocking incident in East Delhi's Shahdara district, a 20-year-old woman identified as Saira was allegedly shot dead by a male friend late Monday night in GTB Enclave. The accused reportedly fired two rounds at her following an argument and fled the scene.

According to Delhi Police officials, the incident was captured in CCTV footage, which showed the duo walking calmly moments before the situation escalated. "An altercation suddenly broke out, after which the man pulled out a pistol and shot Saira twice," police said.

A PCR call was received at the GTB Enclave police station around the time of the incident, reporting a woman lying with bullet injuries. Upon reaching the service road near MIG Flats Opposite Sunder Nagri, the police found Saira lying dead with two bullet wounds. A forensic examination confirmed she had been shot at close range.

Saira's family revealed that she had been staying with her sister Sayyeda and her brother-in-law since the recent death of her mother. The family had been preparing for the 40-day mourning ritual (chaliswa) for her mother, scheduled for Thursday, when they were struck by this second tragedy.

Police have identified the accused and are conducting raids to apprehend him. A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at GTB Enclave Police Station.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are also verifying the motive behind the murder.