Many dream of winning the lottery. In India, there are instances of people finding hidden treasures. Some have even committed crimes in their pursuit. But this farmer's luck struck not once, but twice.

Land bought with lottery money!

66-year-old farmer B. Ratnakaram Pillai from Kilimanoor, Kerala, won ₹6 crore in the lottery. In 2019, he won the Christmas lottery. He used the money to buy land. Instead of living a luxurious life, he pursued his passion for vegetable farming.

Coins older than a century!

After buying the land with his lottery winnings, Pillai was plowing his new field when he stumbled upon a treasure containing 2,595 ancient coins. The coins were in a clay pot weighing over 20 kg. According to experts, these coins belong to the era of the Travancore Maharajas. It was a hidden treasure of Kerala's royal history. The coins are believed to be over a hundred years old, offering a glimpse into the region's rich past.

Farmer hands over the treasure to authorities!

These coins tell tales of times long past. According to the Indian Treasure Trove Act of 1878, such assets are considered government property. Law-abiding and true to his values, Pillai handed over the treasure to the authorities under the Kerala Treasure Trove Act of 1968, ensuring their preservation for historical and cultural research. A farmer's field became a gateway to a forgotten royal legacy.

What about the treasure? What do people say?

People have different beliefs about found treasures. It's commonly said that one should divide the treasure into three parts: one for God, one for social service, and one to keep. So, even when a treasure is found, some hesitate to use it. But legally, no one can keep it; it's a crime.

The serpent guarding the treasure!

According to astrology, not everyone finds treasure; only those destined to. There are supposedly signs beforehand. In Chikkamagaluru, a deep pit was dug in search of treasure, and a cobra fell into it. The video went viral on social media. It's said that serpents guard treasures. If we are not the rightful heirs, the serpent won't let us near the treasure.